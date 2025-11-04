City top dog for canine owners

Cherie Scadden, of Dunedin, with whippet Jack Russell cross Rambo (left) and border collie Ruby at Kettle Park. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Dunedin appears to be going to the dogs.

The city has the highest number of dogs per capita in urban New Zealand, recent dog registration data from the Department of Internal Affairs shows.

Dunedin led all major cities with 14.1 dogs for every 100 people, followed by Christchurch (9.9) and Tauranga (9.7).

The statistics also showed Dunedin had the third-highest population of registered dogs (18,810), behind Auckland (116,679) and Christchurch (38,639).

Dunedin dog owner Joan Hamer, 75, said she had two dogs because they were great company, and for a retiree, they were also great security.

"When you’re older like me, they’re very good for making you come out of the house.

"They whine, grizzle and nag if you don’t take them for a walk each day.

"I’m pretty sure we’re top-heavy with senior citizens in Dunedin, too. That’s probably why there’s more dogs here, because they’re good company and they force you to exercise.

"They’re also good security, because a lot of people are deaf when they’re older, and a dog will alert you if someone’s coming."

Another dog owner, who wanted to remain anonymous, said she owned a dog because they were "part of the traditional Dunedin family".

"To be frank, we couldn’t have kids for a long time and we needed something to love and care for."

Now they had a baby, and the family was complete, she said.

Cherie Scadden, of Dunedin, said she got a dog because her husband used to go on business trips a lot, and she needed company.

"They’re wonderful for de-stressing. They’re also a great way to meet other people. Gosh, I’ve met so many people while we’ve been out walking.

"Dunedin’s such a great place to own a dog — look at all the open space we’ve got.

"Dunedin has plenty of places to walk them. You’ve got dog parks, you’ve got the beaches, Forester Park, John Wilson Ocean Dr.

"The weather might not be brilliant, but it’s doggy heaven."

Despite residential properties across the country getting smaller, Ray White Group senior data analyst Atom Go Tian said dog ownership was still high.

New Zealanders were choosing different dogs to fit the country's denser future, he said.

In major cities, the miniature Schnauzer had surged 44% to become the third-most popular breed, and it recently cracked the top 10 in regional areas where ownership had grown by 56%.

Golden retrievers (up 31% in major cities) and Staffordshire bull terriers (up 25%) also told a similar story of broad appeal, reinforcing a broader shift toward breeds that suited apartment living and modern urban constraints.

Meanwhile, demand for terrier breeds was collapsing, he said.

"In major cities, smooth fox terriers dropped 21.1% and Jack Russells fell 15.3% — the steepest declines in the top 10.

These high-energy, space-demanding breeds are becoming incompatible with New Zealand's increasingly dense housing landscape."

He said the Labrador retriever remained the most popular dog breed in major cities by a significant margin but had now also overtaken huntaways as the most popular breed in regional New Zealand.

