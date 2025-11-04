Dunedin killer again refuses to engage with Parole Board

Shiloh Rickard. Photo: ODT files

A Dunedin murderer, who has been locked up for more than 18 years, has refused to front the Parole Board for the third time.

Shiloh Rickard, 65, remained an untreated high-risk offender, the board said in a decision released to the Otago Daily Times.

At his sentencing in 2008, the High Court at Dunedin heard he visited his former partner, 25-year-old Vicki Jane Telfer, at the home she shared with her 19-month-old daughter, when his anger boiled over.

In a "determined attack", Rickard stabbed the victim with a small chef’s knife he had taken to the address.

When the blade broke, he retrieved another knife from the kitchen and continued the bloody assault.

Ms Telfer’s sister intervened and was also stabbed, but managed to escape and raise the alarm.

After initially claiming his ex-partner's injuries were self-inflicted, he pleaded guilty to murder and was jailed for life with a minimum of 17 years’ imprisonment.

Rickard, who has previous convictions for arson, burglaries, robberies, violence and protection-order breaches, has repeatedly refused to engage with the Parole Board and his scheduled September hearing saw no change in his attitude.

Though Ms Telfer’s family said they did not forgive him, they wanted to see a desire from the killer to change.

"[They] were very clear that they would like him to accept help in order to better himself, and that even those who have made terrible mistakes in their lives, can turn things around for the better," panel convener Annabel Markham noted.

It was recommended Rickard undertake specialist treatment for violent offenders but he had declined to engage in rehabilitation during his lengthy incarceration.

The inmate – who has "JESUS CHRIST SAID" tattooed on his forehead – previously indicated that God would dictate his path rather than his Corrections case manager or the Parole Board.

But despite his religious leanings, Ms Markham said he had declined to work with the prison chaplaincy.

His lack of "progress" came with a stern warning.

Should Rickard continue on his current trajectory, the board may consider a parole postponement of up to five years, Ms Markham said.

She also suggested he equip himself with a lawyer for his next hearing, which was set for August 2027.