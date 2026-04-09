Teen car thief doubles up to keep police busy

Police spiked one of the vehicles. Photo: ODT Files

Two stolen vehicles found by police being driven around Dunedin within 20 minutes of one another were allegedly nicked by the same teenager.

At 12.30am today, an Opoho resident reported that her vehicle had been stolen, Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said.

The victim told officers they had heard a loud noise coming from outside their house, and when they looked out into the street they saw their vehicle had just been taken.

While police were on the way to the victim’s home, they drove past Signal Hill Rd and quickly spotted the car.

Inside was a 17-year-old boy driving, with a 13-year-old and a 17-year-old girl as passengers.

They were signalled to stop but instead fled.

Road spikes were successfully deployed in Roseneath but the teenager continued driving on deflated tyres and pulled down a side street in Ravensbourne.

The three teenagers fled on foot but were quickly tracked down by the dog squad and arrested, Sgt Lee said.

The 17-year-old boy was charged with failure to stop, possessing tools for car conversion, and received to charges for unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

The 17-year-old girl was charged with unlawfully getting into a stolen vehicle, and the 13-year-old was referred to youth aid.

About 20 minutes after the trio of teens were first spotted, officers found a second stolen car in Beechworth St, North East Valley.

The vehicle had been stolen earlier in the evening from Cosy Dell Rd.

Police blocked the intersection and the occupants stopped for police.

Inside were a 17-year-old girl who was driving, and two female teenage passengers.

It was soon discovered the car had been stolen by the 17-year-old boy who had been arrested in Ravensbourne shortly before, and he had given the girl the car to drive around in.

All three teenage girls in the car were charged with unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz