Drunk drivers keep police busy day and night

Emergency services at the scene of the crash on Opoho Rd on Saturday morning. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

A Dunedin teenager driving with a car-load of young adults the morning after a big night of drinking crashed into a tree on the opposite side of the road.

The 19-year-old driver was allegedly still under the influence from the night before and recorded a breath alcohol level of 132mcgs — the legal limit for people under 20 is 0mcgs, Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said.

They had been driving down Opoho Rd, North East Valley at 7.40am on Saturday at the time of the crash.

All four were assessed at the scene by ambulance.

While emergency services were at the scene, they spotted a second driver-less car parked up with the engine running and soon found a second drunk driver.

They soon located the 23-year-old woman who had been driving, and she was showing signs of being under the influence of alcohol, Sgt Lee said.

She admitted to officers that she went to the supermarket as soon as it had opened at 7am, and picked up a box of Speights beer.

The woman underwent breath testing procedures and recorded a breath alcohol level of 764mcgs — over three times the legal limit of 250mcgs.

Both women were arrested and charged with excess breath alcohol level and would appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date.

The second woman was also charged for breaching her bail condition.

Later that day at 11pm, police were called to a crash in Kaikorai Valley Rd.

The driver, a 33-year-old man was heading south down the road, and as he headed towards a sweeping bend, he failed to turn his steering wheel at all, continued straight, and careened right into a vehicle parked on the other side of the road.

The impact caused the parked vehicle to be shunted 4m up onto the footpath, Sgt Lee said.

The driver stopped briefly, then speed off and fled the scene.

Officers soon located him in Mornington Rd, and signalled for him to stop, which he did.

He underwent breath testing procedures and recorded a breath alcohol level of 1105mcgs — almost five times the legal limit.

His licence was immediately suspended for 28 days, and he has been charged with driving with excess breath alcohol 3rd or subsequent, failing to stop to ascertain injury or death after a crash and careless driving.

He will appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date.

On Friday at 10pm in Mills St, St Kilda, a 17-year-old lost control on a straight piece of road and crashed into a parked vehicle that had a trailer attached.

He initially ran from the scene but had returned upon police arrival.

Officers noticed he seemed to be under the influence of alcohol and he underwent breath testing procedures.

He recorded a breath alcohol level of 734mcgs — the legal limit for people under 20 is 0mcgs

The teenager was arrested and charged with dangerous driving and breath alcohol level over 400mcgs.

He was summoned to appear in the Youth Court at a later date.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz