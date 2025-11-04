Highway reopens after crash near Invercargill

Two people have been taken to hospital, one with serious injuries, after a two-vehicle crash near Invercargill.

A police spokeswoman said they were notified of the crash on the Lorne-Dacre Rd (State Highway 98) about 2.55pm.

Two vehicles were involved and traffic management was in place while emergency services worked at the scene, the spokeswoman said.

The highway was closed for some time but in an update shortly after 5pm NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi advised it had reopened.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said they responded with crews from Kingswell and Invercargill stations.

When crews arrived, three people were trapped in one of the vehicles and had to be freed, the spokesman said.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said they responded with two ambulances, one manager and one rapid response vehicle.

Two people were assessed at the scene then taken to Southland Hospital, one in a serious condition and the other in a moderate condition.

