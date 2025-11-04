'Enough is enough': NZ First wants to ban private fireworks

Approved public displays would continue under NZ First's member's bill. File photo

New Zealand First has introduced a member's bill to ban the public sale and use of fireworks.

"Enough is enough," party leader Winston Peter said in a media release.

"The taxpayer should not be spending millions on something that drastically impacts pets, causes the inevitable fires, and causes havoc for our emergency services.

"The abuse and misuse of fireworks has far outgrown any of the benefits."

Peters said his party's Fireworks Prohibition Legislation Bill would stop the retail sale, manufacture and importation of fireworks for private use.

Approved public displays would continue, he said.

"This is not about being 'nanny state', this is about bringing some common-sense into what is a desperately needed conversation about the future of fireworks in our community.

"Many major retailers have already stopped selling fireworks long ago, and there have been calls from across the country to put a stop to the sale of fireworks completely"

Peters said the bill was a response to what was hugely predictable and preventable costs for ACC, the huge costs of emergency service call outs, and most importantly stopping the effects reckless use of fireworks had on farm animals and family pets.

"New Zealand has come to a point where we seriously need to have this conversation and debate."