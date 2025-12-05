One hurt as car ploughs into house

The crash was reported to police just after 7.30am Friday. Photo: RNZ / Finn Blackwell

One person has been taken to hospital in moderate condition after a car crashed into a house in the Auckland suburb of Grafton.

The crash, on Seafield View Rd, was reported to police just after 7.30am on Friday.

An RNZ reporter at the scene said the vehicle, a white Toyota RAV4, has gone into the front facade of a villa, taking out the front door.

It is not yet known whether the person who was injured was the driver of the vehicle or an occupant of the house.

Police enquiries into the cause of the crash are continuing.