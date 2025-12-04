'Brazen' tagger left mark in Dunedin

The man spray-painted this tag everywhere, police said. Photo: supplied/ NZ Police

A "brazen" tagger responsible for more than 500 tags in Kaikoura, Canterbury and Dunedin has been arrested.

The 23-year-old man from North Canterbury was to appear in Christchurch District Court tomorrow on charges of entering agricultural land with intent and wilful damage for graffiti.

In a statement today, Senior Sergeant Stephen McDaniel said police were happy to have the brazen tagger off the streets.

“Not only was the offender spray painting his ‘tag’ everywhere, he was also taking videos of his offending and posting them to social media and benefitting from the notoriety.”

The tag was found on public bridges, toilets, walls, rubbish bins, walkways, light posts, former gun emplacements, train tracks, water tanks and drainage pipes.

“The offending leaves a lasting piece of graffiti on the public structures, and in some instances the offender has spray painted the same spot after councils have cleaned up their prior graffiti.”

“Graffiti or tagging is considered as intentionally damaging property, and we’ll hold offenders to account,” Snr Sgt McDaniel said.

The public was encouraged to let police know if they spot illegal graffiti. Call 111 if its an emergency, or 105 if its after the fact.

- Allied Media