Fallen trees close roads and hit powerlines

Windy conditions around the Otago and Southland regions are bringing trees crashing down affecting powerlines.

In Riversdale, strong winds caused a small branch to fly into powerlines, setting it alight.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said one crew from Riversdale was at the scene for about an hour while they put out the flames.

The branch was removed, the fire was extinguished and the scene was left in the hands of the power company.

Houses around Tuatapere and Curio Bay were without power due to a ‘‘strong wind storm,’’ the PowerNet website said.

The Queenstown Lakes District Council were warning motorists that various trees blown down had closed multiple roads.

Cadrona Valley Rd was down to one lane and Lower Shotover Rd also had a tree laying in the road.

State Highway 6 between Albert Town and Lake Hāwea was blocked due to fallen trees in both lanes, and detours were available.

State Highway 85, at Chatto Creek, near Alexandra, was reduced to one lane after a tree fell across the northbound lane; and drivers are being urged to travel with caution on State Highway 94 at Otamita, north of Gore, where trees have fallen beside the road.

- Allied Media