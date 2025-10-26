Ferns fight back against Australia to stay in series

Grace Nweke of New Zealand is defended by Courtney Bruce of Australia during today's Constellation Cup game between the Silver Ferns and the Australian Diamonds in Hamilton. Photo: Getty Images

It is amazing what a little bit of good news can do for a team.

Less than 24 hours after news broke that Silver Ferns coach Noeline Taurua will be reinstated, the Silver Ferns produced a statement performance to pump the Australian Diamonds 61-52 in Hamilton this afternoon.

That means the Constellation Cup will be decided in the fourth test in Christchurch on Wednesday night after the Diamonds won the opening two games.

It was a remarkable turn around from the Silver Ferns who lost the opening two tests in Australia by 17 points, the latter test only four days ago.

Grace Nweke dominated under the post and looked calm compared to the opening two tests.

That was evident with her slotting 44 from 46 attempts and five rebounds.

The Diamonds went to a 3-0 lead early until Kate Heffernan threw a deep ball to Nweke to get the Silver Ferns on the board.

Courtney Bruce and Sunday Aryang doubled back on Nweke, putting her under pressure.

The Diamonds benefitted from their Melbourne Vixens attack line in Sophie Garbin, Kiera Austin and Kate Moloney.

They had an innate ability to know where each other wanted the ball alongside captain Liz Watson, who spent the majority of her career at the Melbourne club.

Georgia Heffernan started to find better space on the base line. She cut hard and Mila Reulu-Buchanan dished off a nice feed to close the gap 9-9.

Kelly Jackson picked up a tip, and Austin was pinged, as things started to fall the Silver Ferns' way to lead 13-12 at the break.

The Silver Ferns were humming, jumping out to a 20-14 lead.

They started to shut Garbin down and Reulu-Buchanan let it go off first phase to find Nweke.

The Diamonds fought their way back, pushing the Silver Ferns wide into soft turnovers.

That put the Diamonds within one as the Silver Ferns went nearly four minutes without scoring.

Looking for sharper lines, Maddy Gordon moved to wing attack and Kimiora Poi was injected at centre. Amelia Walmsley was also added at goal attack, with the Silver Ferns opting for two tall shooters.

Nweke held high and rolled into the back space and Gordon’s pinpoint feed put her in space.

Sophie Dwyer nailed a shot on the buzzer for the Diamonds to trail 29-28.

The Diamonds defence off the centre pass made it hard for the Silver Ferns to bring it through court cleanly.

But to their credit, they stayed patient and worked it through court.

Kate Heffernan sent yet another feed from the transverse line down to Nweke as the confidence started to build.

Jackson grabbed a big intercept and Burger used her footwork to come around the front for another intercept.

The Silver Ferns rewarded their defenders and extended to an 11-goal lead.

They led 49-39 at the break.

The Diamonds made multiple changes looking for the answer to get themselves back into the contest.

Young Catherine Hall teamed with Jackson and both offered a long reach that made it hard for the Diamonds attackers.

The Silver Ferns also rolled wholesale changes as they rolled ahead to a 13-point lead.

It gave the Diamonds a chance to fight back with plenty of experience sitting on the bench.

The visitors won the final quarter 13-12.