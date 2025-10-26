Davidson scores big against Southern Hoiho

Tokomanawa Queens centre Penina Davidson. File photo: Getty Images

Penina Davidson reminded everyone of her enduring class.

The Tokomanawa Queens big was massive in her team’s 88-76 win against the Southern Hoiho in Porirua today.

Davidson finished with 18 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks.

Kristy Wallace added 20 points and nine assists.

Bec Pizzey was huge at both ends for the Hoiho. She finished with 18 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks.

After a clean start the Hoiho coughed up some ball until Claire Jacobs banked a deep three.

Pizzey added a deep two to close the gap 22-19.

But Stella Beck snaffled a crosscourt ball and made a fast break to extend the Queens' lead to 28-20 at the break.

Lil Dart drained a triple to get the Hoiho in touch and then put the ball on a string for Pizzey under the hoop.

But the Queens played smart, spotting the mismatches and hurtling on the fast breaks to go out 42-30.

Hoiho point guard Paige Bradley, who finished with 17 points, took control through the middle to keep the visitors moving.

But the Queens led 54-40 at halftime.

The Hoiho scored the opening six points of the third quarter to close the gap to eight points.

Bradley then banked a clutch three-pointer to closet it further to 54-49.

Davidson stopped a nine-point unanswered run and then Wallace finished a deep three to restore a buffer.

The Hoiho fought back in the third quarter — winning the period 20-10 — and trailed 64-60.

The Queens went on a run of their own to start the fourth quarter and jumped out 69-60 and continued from there.

Tauihi Basketball Aotearoa League

The scores

Tokomanawa Queens 88

Kristy Wallace 20, Penina Davidson 18

Southern Hoiho 76

Bec Pizzey 18, Paige Bradley 17

Quarter scores: Queens 28-20, 54-40, 64-60.