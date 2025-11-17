'Mistaken identity' behind Dunedin carpark ramming

A Dunedin woman allegedly driving high with two young children in her car rammed another motorist after falsely believing the victim had been having relations with her ex-partner.

The 26-year-old woman was in the BedsRus carpark in Princes St about 4.45pm on Saturday, with a 4-month-old, 2-year-old and 19-year-old family member, when she spotted the victim driving past in the carpark, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

She falsely believed the driver had been in a type of relationship with her ex-partner, he said.

As a result, she shot forward and rammed her car into the victim’s car.

Once the woman and the victim got out, she quickly realised it had been a "case of mistaken identity", Snr Sgt Bond said.

Police were called and, on arrival, smelt a strong smell of marijuana coming from the car. The woman admitted to consuming the drug before driving, he said.

She was detained and underwent an impairment test, which she failed, and a blood sample was taken.

Her vehicle was also searched, which resulted in officers locating 379g of cannabis and methamphetamine utensils.

She was arrested for possession of cannabis for supply, reckless driving, wilful damage and possession of methamphetamine utensils.

The woman would appear in Dunedin District Court tomorrow.

The incident had nothing to do with BedsRus.

