NNZ boss defends handling of Taurua saga

Netball New Zealand CEO Jennie Wyllie. Photo: RNZ / Cole Eastham-Farrelly

Netball New Zealand boss Jennie Wyllie says there is still work to do to rebuild trust and reshape the team environment after Dame Noeline Taurua's reinstatement as Silver Ferns head coach.

Taurua will return as coach at the end of the year.

She and her coaching staff were suspended last month following a review sparked by player complaints.

Yvette McCausland-Durie was brought in as interim coach for the Taini Jamison Trophy series, which they won over South Africa, and has stayed on for the Constellation Cup series. The Silver Ferns lost the first two matches in Australia in the four-match series, but hit back to take the third match 61-52 on Sunday, just a day after Taurua's reinstatement had become public. The fourth test is in Christchurch on Wednesday.

Wyllie has defended Netball NZ's handling of the situation, saying it had needed time to work through the complex issues involved.

"We all know both the players and management have been through a really tough time,'' Wyllie told RNZ on Tuesday.

"We needed to find a place where we could minimise any further disruption for the team. Also it gives us a chance to work with Dame Noeline around implementing some of the changes we will see in the environment."

Wyllie said player concerns were raised in June, but she would not reveal how many players were involved.

"The key thing is that concerns were raised. Whether it's one or there's 20... we have to respect the confidentiality," she said.

Dame Noeline Taurua. Photo: Getty Images

She also wouldn't say what the players' concerns were.

"People have to appreciate this is a team environment, where people need to be able to speak freely and not feel targeted," she said.

"We understand there is a massive amount of interest in this and it has taken time to work through these issues. They were player-related concerns and we have needed to be able to take those seriously and look into, how do we enhance the environment? And we wanted to be able to bring Noeline back in and be able to work through what those things were. We have got to protect the confidentiality of people so they can feel safe to raise things."

Wyllie said the working group set up to implement changes would have "an athlete voice", as well as input from coaches and the high performance set-up.

"That's why it has taken so long, we have been really clear that whatever agreement we get to, and changes we make has to be something that coaches, players and the system can live with."

When asked whether the players who complained were happy with Taurua returning and were in the mix with the changes being made, Wyllie said "Yes, absolutely."

Pressed again over whether the players were comfortable with the decision, Wyllie said: "That's part of the protections we are putting in place. It's really important that player voice is heard and that those that do feel vulnerable are protected as we go in.

"That is how we will be designing our work as we go forward. It will take time for everyone to be able to move on from this and heal, but we do believe we have the right safeguards in place."

She said getting the balance right between high performance and the wellbeing of everyone in the set-up was critical.

Asked whether the organisation had been damaged by the saga, Wyllie said: "I think it's been an incredibly complex and tricky time, but netball is in good health.

"Our player numbers are growing at a grassroots level, and they aspire to be able to perform as Silver Ferns in the future. And when those players are happy and healthy, that has got to be better for the future of this game.

"While it's been really, really hard and complex, I do believe that with the changes we make, the game will be better for it in the long run."