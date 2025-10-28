Supermarket protest earns trespass notice

Police served Alan Haylock with a trespass notice banning him from Rolleston Pak’nSave after he spray-painted a warning on the supermarket’s driveway. Haylock says he is frustrated at having to cross a raised traffic median to reach his Levi Rd home. PHOTO: GEOFF SLOAN

Apart from a single speeding fine 56 years ago, 74-year-old Cantabrian Alan Haylock had avoided trouble with the law.

But it all changed this month when he picked up a spray can.

Frustrated by what he saw as a dangerous supermarket exit near his home, Haylock took matters into his own hands, painting “unsafe exit” across the driveway of Rolleston’s new Pak’nSave.

The act earned him a wilful damage charge and a trespass notice.

“A cop came to my door on Saturday (last week) and gave me the (trespass) notice.”

He also unsuccessfully attempted to glue the gate lock on the exit to stop it being used.

Haylock said his frustration stemmed from changes made to Levi Rd when the supermarket, the largest in the South Island, opened.

A new traffic median was installed outside his driveway to prevent vehicles turning right out of the Pak’nSave exit – but it also made it harder for him to access his own property.

It was the second time he had painted “unsafe exit” on the driveway, after earlier attempts to raise the issue with the operators went unanswered.

“I spray-painted the driveway in hopes (Pak’nSave) would come and talk to us, but they’re not interested,” Haylock said.

Alan Haylock spray-painted a warning on the supermarket’s driveway. PHOTO: GEOFF SLOAN

“I’m responsible for my actions, but all have been out of pure frustration.”

Haylock said Pak’nSave is now seeking reimbursement for the cost of removing the paint, though the amount has not yet been determined.

Foodstuffs, which owns the Pak’nSave brand, declined to answer any questions from Selwyn Times about Haylock’s actions or whether any changes would be made to the exit.

“Police are managing the situation, and we appreciate their support,” a Foodstuffs South Island spokesperson said.

“Pak’nSave Rolleston is here to serve everyone in Rolleston and the Selwyn District, and we always encourage constructive dialogue with neighbours and the community.”

Levi Rd is the only arm of the Lincoln Rolleston Rd, Lowes Rd and Masefield Dr intersection to have a raised median platform.

While he can still turn right in and out of his driveway, Haylock said crossing the raised platform has become increasingly difficult.

“We’re getting all sorts of abuse because we are stopping five car lengths away from the lights to get into our driveway.”

The council later lowered the height of the median after discussions with residents, but Haylock said problems remain.

“We reckon we are damaging our vehicles going over it.

“I’ve had two major back surgeries. It just jars my back every time I go over (the platform).”

Haylock said he is likely to accept a police diversion, which would prevent him from having a criminal record.

“If I had the resources, I would take them to court.”

Alan Haylock is frustrated at having to cross a raised traffic median to reach his Levi Rd home. PHOTO: GEOFF SLOAN

Haylock is not alone in his frustration over the supermarket’s arrival.

Sandy Campbell and her husband Paddy bought land on Levi Rd 14 years ago, when the area was surrounded by farmland and green space. They were told the land across the road would remain a green belt.

“We could walk through the back all the way to the motorway and we could go the other way and there were no houses,” Campbell said.

“We were told that was going to be green belt, that’s why we built here.”

She said they were now unwilling neighbours to the South Island’s largest supermarket.

PHOTO: GEOFF SLOAN

Campbell said neighbouring residents were told the supermarket’s loading bay would be positioned away from homes, but instead found it built almost directly opposite.

While she accepted growth was inevitable, Campbell said having three supermarkets within a kilometre, and a fourth planned for Goulds Rd, was “overkill”.

She said any big-box retail developments like Pak’nSave should have been limited to the iZone industrial area.

Campbell also said she was not contacted by the council about the project and chose not to make a submission during the resource consent process because she felt it was already a “done deal”.

- Additional reporting RNZ