Historic hotel for sale amidst property boom

Rowena and Rod Bowler are ready to call last drinks after nine years running the Luggate Hotel. PHOTO: OLIVIA CALDWELL

The Luggate Hotel is for sale and could go for up to $8 million.

Rowena and Rod Bowler bought the hotel and neighbouring general store, plus accommodation, in 2016.

They have decided to put the entire lot on the market, which includes the hotel, store, garden bar and cottage-style accommodation.

"It was always our plan to run it for a few years and see how it goes," Mrs Bowler said.

"At first, we just wanted to sell the pub and store but our agent said ‘get ready, there may be someone who wants to buy the whole lot, prepare for that’.

"So we said ‘why not?’."

Depending on the buyer, the title will come complete or be split.

The place had served them well and their earnings from the busy hotel had helped them build in Luggate. After the sale they would be mortgage-free, she said.

The reason behind selling just as growth in Luggate goes through the roof was a desire to retire, Mr Bowler said.

"Nine years in any pub is a long time. We will have a look at some other things and see what comes of it all," the 66-year-old publican said.

"We will see what happens down the track. If it is meant to be it is meant to be.

"There is a lot of interest running around at the moment."

In 2016 they paid much less than they were asking now, but the couple had since built a five-bedroom home as well as making changes to the cottage.

Prices in the area have skyrocketed too, with the average house price in Luggate at $1m.

Ms Bowler said the possibility of doubling the value of the hotel had not come without sacrifice with the two of them working around the clock for the majority of their time there.

"You come to the point in hospitality and you are like ‘enough is enough’," she said.

Just last week the historic Cardrona Hotel sold to two unnamed investors for an undisclosed sum, but many predicted it would have neared the $20m mark.

Mr Bowler said those travelling between Cromwell and Wanaka had been a big part of their business, and numbers would only increase as events such Warbirds over Wanaka continued, the Summer Concert Series began and the general population of the area escalated.

The hotel and land had not gone live yet online, but real estate agent Marc Martinovich, of Christchurch, said there had already been some positive interest in the hotel.

Mr Bowler was feeling nostalgic about the pub he had worked in and land he had lived on for the past nine years.

"The business has been good to us, we have built a house through the pub and it is just time to look at something different.

"It’s on the main road. To be fair it is probably the drive-through traffic [that] is a big part of the business."

