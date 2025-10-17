Focus moves to action on court

Wing attack Peta Toeava, pictured in action against South Africa during the Taini Jamison series, has been added to the Silver Ferns leadership group ahead of their series against Australia starting in Melbourne tonight. PHOTO: MICHAEL BRADLEY PHOTOGRAPHY

We are on the eve of yet another Silver Ferns series overshadowed by the outside noise.

Much of the talk has still surrounded the sensational standing down of incumbent Silver Ferns coach Noeline Taurua ahead of the South Africa series last month.

Taurua will now miss the rest of the international season — featuring series against Australia, Scotland and England — after discussions with Netball New Zealand remain unresolved.

Yvette McCausland-Durie will continue as interim coach with southern stalwart Liana Leota as her assistant.

But that has to be put aside as the Silver Ferns meet the Australian Diamonds for the Constellation Cup which gets under way in Melbourne tonight.

The four-test series is always marked on the calendar as the biggest event — in a non-pinnacle event year — and this year is no different.

The Silver Ferns hold the cup after a 3-1 series win last season.

Do not forget 12 months ago this team achieved something quite remarkable in thumping the Diamonds by 14, 11 and 18 goals, the latter result securing their first win in Australia since 2019.

It was the first time they had won three consecutive Constellation Cup games in the same year and the third time they had won the title since 2010.

But things have changed, and they are without key players, including captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio.

Karin Burger has been voted as interim captain for the remaining season and Kelly Jackson as assistant.

Georgia Heffernan is the only specialist goal attack, but Martina Salmon played there during the Taini Jamison series and it appears to be where her future is heading.

It is a big load for the two who have only nine caps between them, and they will be under the pump against the Diamonds’ best.

Grace Nweke will, as always, carry a large load but will also be responsible for helping guide her young attackers around her.

Amelia Walmsley returns to the senior team, after missing the South Africa series to captain the New Zealand under-21 side at the Youth World Cup, to provide another option at the back.

Walmsley has sporadically been pushed out to goal attack domestically, but it is too early to tell if that is a viable option.

Otherwise, there are no changes to the squad that made a clean sweep of South Africa last month. Steel defender Carys Stythe retains her spot and could be in line to make her debut.

But they have to make a step up. The Proteas were tough — but nothing compared to the world champion Diamonds.

The Diamonds have a better overall record in the Constellation Cup, but have not won in a clean sweep since 2018.

They are without stalwart midcourter Paige Hadley (expecting her first child) and defender Jo Weston (having a break), but their depth was evident through their recent South Africa series, which wrapped up on Sunday.

They thumped the Proteas by 11, 27 and 17 goals and Georgie Horjus looked right at home slipping across to goal attack for the first time internationally.

Wing attack Hannah Mundy and defender Ash Ervin made their debuts during that series and will be looking for more court time against the Silver Ferns.

The Silver Ferns have to shut down Sophie Garbin early under the post, pressure captain Liz Watson’s vision into the circle and limit the ball physical defender Courtney Bruce can get.

The Silver Ferns have to come together as a united front on the court to get the results they desperately need and prove the naysayers wrong.

Time to leave the outside noise at the door.

