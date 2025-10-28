Irish man dies in Queenstown accident

Dillon McDermott. Photo: RIP.ie

Tributes are flowing for an Irish man who died after an accident in Queenstown last week.

Dillon McDermott, of Galway, has been named as the victim in an Irish death notice.

The notice announced Mr McDermott's "untimely death" following an "accident" in Queenstown last Wednesday.

It had earlier been reported emergency services had rushed to a Kent St address about 7.30am on Wednesday.

Police did not believe the death was suspicious, the New Zealand Herald has reported, following earlier reports the incident was a fatal balcony fall.

Mr McDermott's death notice said his funeral would be arranged after his body was repatriated to Ireland, the death notice said.

He was being remembered as a kind and positive man on the condolences section of the Irish RIP death notice website.

"Shocked and heartbroken," one tribute read.

"I will cherish the memories I shared with Dillon growing up in Moycullen and over the years. He was such a positive, uplifting and fun person to be around. He will be so missed. Condolences to all of his family, friends and fiancé. Rest in peace Dillon."

Another tribute touched on his time in New Zealand.

"I didn't know Dillon well but always has great conversations and brilliant craic whenever I met him here in Queenstown, so sorry to hear of his passing . Rip."

Another described Mr McDermott as an "amazing person".

"I am shocked and heart broken of this very sad news, Dillon what an amazing person you were and I will forever remember all of the fun adventures we shared. Sending love and prays to your family and partner at this terrible time. It was an honour to have known you my friend."

- Allied Media