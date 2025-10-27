Two injured in head-on crash near Queenstown

Two people are injured, one seriously, after a head-on crash near Queenstown this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said they received a report of the two-vehicle crash in Glenorchy-Queenstown Rd, Ben Lomond, at about 3.30pm.

The road was blocked both ways and contractors would be towing the vehicles and clearing the road shortly, the spokeswoman said.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said they responded with two ambulances, one first response unit and one helicopter to the scene.

Two patients were assessed and treated at the scene.

One patient, in a moderate condition, was transported to Lakes District hospital by road.

The other, in a serious condition, was airlifted to hospital, the spokeswoman said.

