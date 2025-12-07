Gibbston cottage expected to fetch $3 million

A unique Gibbston home’s on the market. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A lifestyle property for sale in Queenstown’s Gibbston valley combines historic charm with contemporary comfort.

Ryecroft Cottage, at the western end of Gibbston, near Gibbston Valley Wines, was built in the 1870s for an Irish immigrant family who had a gold mining claim under the close-by Kawarau Bridge.

A lean-to, adding a farmhouse-style kitchen, was put on in 1910.

In the early 2000s, the then owners added two bedroom wings and planted fruit and nut trees on the 4646 square metre property.

These days there’s also a triple-sized garage, an attached studio which can act as a fifth bedroom and a shed.

In the short time it’s been on the market, it’s garnered a fair amount of interest including from expats and east coast Australians, local New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty senior sales associate David Penrose says.

"I think it’s just because of its uniqueness.

"In today’s market people look for a property that offers that point of difference, and that’s really what 1800 [Gibbston Highway] offers.

"It’s got great indoor-outdoor flow, it’s got a beautiful selection of fruit trees and it’s immaculately presented."

Being within walking distance of a coffee and a restaurant also helps, he says.

"It’s a lifestyle property that’s closely connected to Queenstown and Arrowtown."

Penrose says interest that’s been generated suggests a sales price in the early $3 million price range.

Rose Cross, who’s owned the property along with her husband Geoff McDonald for eight years, says "I love the fact that when people come to visit they love it as much as we do".

"We love the cottage, we love the history of it and it’s a reasonably low-maintenance property.

"It’s got nice modern wings, all the amenities and a nice kitchen and bathrooms.

"You sit in that cottage and you’ve got the wood burning stove and the open fireplace and it’s wonderful.

"I hope we can find somebody who will just appreciate the set-up."