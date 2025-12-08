On-licence for pub on wheels opposed

The owner of Queenstown’s Beercycle has applied for an on-licence to serve alcohol on the bike, the first application of its kind for the resort. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A bid to serve alcohol on Queenstown’s Beercycle has been blasted by opponents, the proposal being called unacceptable, unsuitable, unsafe and inadequate, and the operation "must fail".

Don’t Stop Ltd had applied for an on-licence for its operation which was heard at a district licensing committee meeting last week. The application was opposed by police and the medical officer of health, who outlined a wide range of concerns.

The Beercycle is a large cycle where up to 15 guests sit beside the bike on a table built around the bike.

The attraction, introduced to Queenstown in August, has operated in Auckland, Hamilton and Christchurch for the past decade.

The other centres’ Beercycles did not hold liquor licences.

Beercycle founder and chief executive Nick Wilson said the trips took two-hour tours around Queenstown’s CBD, with a driver on board, and stopped at four or five establishments.

Under the new "40-40-40 model" — which did not form part of the original licensing application — guests would spend 40 minutes biking, during which time they could buy and consume up to two beers, served in cans.

After a 40-minute "mid-tour sobriety stop" in a venue, they would then spend another 40 minutes on the bike, when they could have up to two more beers on board.

Pre-purchased sandwiches, water and soft drinks would also be available, Mr Wilson said.

"You have spoken and we have listened," he told the committee.

Changes had been made, and the application had been completely rebuilt and addressed the concerns raised.

Agencies were still not satisfied.

Medical officer of health delegate Alana Smythe said the application presented a "high and unacceptable risk of alcohol-related harm", it failed to meet the object of the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act 2012, the applicant was unsuitable, the open-sided bike was unsafe, and the proposed systems and training were inadequate.

When asked, Ms Smythe said there were "multiple risks".

"The high-risk nature of the type of activity and who it attracts, particularly groups who are intending on drinking — that’s sort of the primary purpose of their event."

Sergeant Simon Matheson, of Queenstown, said Mr Wilson had no relevant experience managing licensed premises, "let alone a high-risk premise", and proposed to operate in an area subject to a year-round alcohol ban.

"Police accept the applicant has spent a large amount of time transporting people after consuming alcohol, but this does not equate to managing the consumption and influence of alcohol."

He pointed to social media posts which showed patrons vomiting in gardens, "shoving" a Beercycle on a road, and sitting in various locations on the structure other than the bike seats.

"If this is accepted practice without alcohol [on board], police hold serious concerns as to what the influence of alcohol will bring."

Mr Wilson said a "full clear-out" of social media posts was planned to ensure they were "in line with what we want people to do when they come on board".

Sgt Matheson did not believe there was a safe place on the Beercycle for an intoxicated patron to be placed, due to the height of seats from the ground.

"If you’re looking at the coward’s-punch-type injury, where someone gets knocked out and falls, that’s from a standing height.

"This would be seated, far more elevated, so you would be generating far greater force in terms of a fall and impact on the road."

Committee member Gordie Pay suggested if a licence was granted and a patron subsequently fell and died, "I think we’d be under pretty close scrutiny as a group".

Mr Wilson believed if the liquor licence was granted, Beercycle would become safer.

tracey.roxburgh@odt.co.nz