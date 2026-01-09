Cometh the man

L.J. Williams (front), of West Coast, swings his axe to win the 12-inch standing chop event in an axemen’s carnival held at the New Zealand and South Seas Exhibition, Logan Park, Dunedin. — Otago Witness, 19.1.1926

The Axemen’s Carnival again drew a large crowd last evening when some keen contests were witnessed. The principal event was, of course, the World’s 15-inch Underhand Championship Chop, which brought forward the champions among the axemen of the Dominion. First place went to Gibbs, of West Coast, and his win was a well-deserved and popular, one. The runner-up, Bone (of Southland), was a bare two seconds behind the winner, and W. Johnstone also a Southlander, was a handy third. Gibbs has chopped consistently right through the carnival, and his win last night was no surprise to his supporters. At the conclusion of the event the medal given by the Plumb Axe Company was handed to the winner by Mr Geoff Colville (Director of Amusements). Pont, who competed, was again unlucky, his back giving out after he had made a few strokes.

The 18in Double-handed Sawing Handicap was keenly contested, and as on the previous evening, the judges had difficulty in separating several of the placed pairs. J.H. Dobson, who carried off his heat in the semi-final of the 15in Underhand Handicap, though just a lad, is a great little axeman, and should be heard of in future championships. During the course of the evening, J. Murrell, of New South Wales, issued a challenge to chop anyone in a 15in underhand chop for £200 aside, but up till the close of the session there were no acceptors.

Balclutha hospital handed over

Mr Fletcher, of the Fletcher Construction Company, and Mr P.Y. Wales, architect, were in Balclutha on Tuesday, when the local hospital was formally taken over from the contractors on behalf of the South Otago Hospital Board. This means that the work of equipping the institution can now be proceeded with, in preparation for the opening, which will take place some time next month.

Fish in Lake Te Anau

Fishermen are having good sport amongst the Atlantic salmon in Lake Te Anau. Mr F.J. Anderson is at present spending a holiday there, and the other day two of his Balclutha friends were surprised and delighted to receive through the post a nice salmon each. The Atlantic salmon is a far better sporting fish than the quinnat, being a game biter. Although it is only a comparatively few years ago since the fish were introduced to Lake Te Anau, they have increased marvellously, and this season are said to be very plentiful. Their growth is as fast as that of a trout, and a four-year-old Atlantic salmon will weigh as much as 6 pounds. It is a long narrow fish, but the flesh is said not to be equal to that of a Molyneux trout.. — ODT, 9.1.1926