Explosive start to exceptional wines

The late Dame Cath Tizard, in her role as governor-general, officially opens the Gibbston Valley Wine Cave in December, 1995, while Alan Brady watches on. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

In 1993, Central Otago’s ‘godfather of wine’ decided to blast a 1400 cubic metre hole into the side of a schist mountain, using 1.5 tonnes of explosives.

Alan Brady’s visionary idea also turned in to a pivotal moment for Gibbston Valley Wines owner Phil Griffith.

His first-ever investment into the wine brand was a contribution to the-then $1million investment required to create the Gibbston Valley Wine Cave, officially opened by the late Dame Cath Tizard, New Zealand’s former governor-general, in December 1995.

Over the past 30 years, the 75m-long wine cave has welcomed more than a million visitors and been the backdrop to everything from marriage proposals to business deals.

But Gibbston Valley Wines managing director Cristina Griffith says it is also the birthplace of some of the world’s most exceptional organic wines, Central Otago wine tourism, and home to 400 oak barrels where pinot noir and chardonnay are perfectly matured.

"The Wine Cave provides the ideal environment for the barrel-ageing process," she says.

"While the summers are hot and the winters are freezing, the cave remains a naturally consistent temperature of 14°C and 80% humidity to produce exceptional wine.

"It’s not just barrel storage; it’s a critical part of our wine production — it’s where they go to do their thing and is how we get to pour the magic that ends up in a glass."

To celebrate the anniversary, Gibbston Valley Wines is hosting a light and projection show in the cave, by visual artist Holly Schroder, along with live music from local artists in the courtyard from noon till 4pm this Saturday and Sunday.

The milestone tops off a highly-successful year for the brand — Gibbston Valley Lodge & Spa has been awarded a prestigious Michelin Key — one of just 19 properties in the country — and was named ‘New Zealand’s best resort spa 2025’ by the World Spa Awards.