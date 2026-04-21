Councillor investigated over alleged assault

Frank Hocken. Photo: Supplied

A councillor in his 80s under investigation for an alleged assault has admitted being ‘‘a bit naughty’’.

Police and the Mackenzie District Council are both investigating an incident which occurred at the council’s offices last week, reportedly involving Cr Frank Hocken.

Cr Hocken told the Christchurch-based Chris Lynch Media a code of conduct complaint was made against him, and though he would not elaborate, said he had ‘‘upset the apple cart at the council’’.

‘‘I was probably a bit out of order. But never mind. I should not go into it. It was a bit naughty,’’ he said.

When the Otago Daily Times asked Cr Hocken about the reports, he said ‘‘I don’t know about that, I don’t think there’s any assault’’.

‘‘I've got no comment at any rate — but I think you're all barking up the wrong tree.

‘‘But at any rate, who knows, you'll have to find out a bit harder than that ‘cause I'm not saying nothing.’’

Council chief executive Angela Oosthuizen confirmed there was ‘‘an incident at council offices last week involving an elected member’’.

‘‘The matter is subject to an investigation in line with council’s code of conduct, and it would not be appropriate to comment further on the detail at this time,’’ she said.

A police spokesperson said a report of an alleged assault had been received and enquires were in their very early stages.

When asked, they declined to provide any other comment or information, including who made the report, if injuries were reported and if police had attended the incident.

Cr Hocken also told Chris Lynch Media the council were "quite upset with me, and that’s okay’".

‘‘They can get over it. I’ll let them get over it one way or another.

‘‘I might have to apologise, and I probably will if I’ve got it, but I probably shouldn’t have said what I did. But anyway, that’s life. I’ve said it, and they’ve got to get over it.’’

In 2014, the ODT reported the then 76-year-old’s company, Grants Motels Ltd, was ordered to pay a $60,000 fine after planting 280,000 Douglas firs on the Maungatua Range near Mosgiel without resource consent.

At the time, he said the company had spent more than $750,000 on the project.

In a candidate profile from last year’s local government election, Cr Hocken, who was elected to the Pukaki Ward, said he was concerned about the operation of the council.

‘‘It’s time for stronger local leadership that listens, represents, and acts in the best interests of ratepayers.’’

He said he had previously served as a Mackenzie District councillor from 2001 to 2004.

‘‘From building the Mackenzie Country Inn in 1985 (now the Distinction Hotel) to playing a key role in retaining Twizel as a permanent settlement, I’ve been part of the town’s journey.

‘‘In 1999, I purchased Ruataniwha Station — land that has since been developed into what much of Twizel is today.’’

Mackenzie District Mayor Scott Aronsen could not immediately be reached for comment.

ruby.shaw@odt.co.nz