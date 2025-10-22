In the shadow of netball's coaching crisis

Dame Noeline Taurua has served on the board of High Performance Sport NZ since August 2022. Photo: Marty Melville via RNZ

High Performance Sport NZ has quietly footed the bill for an independent review and player wellbeing support in the Silver Ferns' camp - even as coach at the centre of the crisis, Dame Noeline Taurua, remains a sitting member of the agency's board.

While Netball NZ grapples with a deepening crisis over Taurua's suspension, HPSNZ has played a behind-the-scenes role, offering funding, strategic advice and resourcing to help steer the troubled high performance programme.

But its involvement in the highly public, and increasingly political, dispute raises uncomfortable questions.

What began as a quietly handled cultural review has spiralled into one of the biggest controversies in New Zealand netball history.

Tensions erupted into public view last month when Netball NZ abruptly stood down Taurua and her coaching staff just days out from the Taini Jamison series against South Africa.

The decision came after the coach and national body failed to reach an agreement over proposed changes in the Silver Ferns high performance environment.

Netball NZ has since confirmed Taurua will remain sidelined until at least the end of the year after further mediation talks following the South Africa series failed to break the deadlock.

The fallout intensified this week when Mark Mitchell, the Minister for Sport and Recreation, called on Sport NZ - the parent organisation of HPSNZ - to step in and help settle the dispute.

"It's between Netball New Zealand and Dame Noeline but what I have said is it's taking too long, it's damaging netball, all of these people are deeply passionate about the game," Mitchell told RNZ's Morning Report programme today.

"I've asked [chief executive Raelene Castle] to go away and see whether or not there are any levers or any support that we can provide, whether or not there are people who can help to unlock the negotiation that is going on. I've just said any expertise, any resource that we've got to be able to help this thing, let's do it."

But behind the scenes, Castle, who is also the chief executive of HPSNZ, has had clear oversight of the issues for some time.

As reported by RNZ last month, senior managers of the government agency were at the table for an 11th-hour crisis meeting on the eve of a Silver Ferns training camp, in which the proposed changes to the high performance environment were discussed.

Among the solutions put forward at the meeting was the introduction of additional player support staff for the South Africa series, including former All Blacks manager Darren Shand and Silver Ferns great Tracey Fear.

According to multiple sources with knowledge of the negotiations, it was the unwillingness of the coaching staff to agree to these safeguarding measures that ultimately triggered the decision to stand them down.

The proposed changes stemmed from an independent review, funded by HPSNZ, which uncovered "significant issues" within the Ferns environment.

The review - described by the government agency as an "environmental scan and health check" - was conducted by performance consultant Bryan Stronach after concerns were raised by several players via the New Zealand Netball Players' Association.

A number of senior players, including former captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio, have elected to make themselves unavailable for the Silver Ferns over the past 18 months, while others are said to be "hanging there by a thread".

However, the review findings were rejected by Taurua and her coaching team, who questioned its scope and methodology.

Former Silver Ferns selector Gail Parata, who last month resigned in protest at Netball NZ's alleged treatment of Taurua, told RNZ seven players were interviewed as part of the review, out of a wider group of 31 playing and support staff.

Following the national body's decision to stand down the coaching staff, Shand and Fear were eventually contracted for the Taini Jamison series - the costs of which were covered by HPSNZ.

In a statement, HPSNZ confirmed its role in funding the cultural review, as well as its support for player welfare initiatives. It added that the scope of Stronach, Shand and Fear's work was agreed between the respective consultants and Netball NZ - not the agency itself.

It's understood Shand's role with the Ferns finished up after the South Africa series, while Fear has remained with the team for this month's Constellation Cup with Netball NZ now picking up the bill.

Since the South Africa series, the standoff has moved into what's now described as an "employment process" between Netball NZ and Taurua. As a result, HPSNZ has stepped back from active involvement.

Still, HPSNZ remains in an awkward position. The agency has made athlete safety and wellbeing a central pillar of its 2025-2028 strategic plan following a raft of high profile reviews into the country's elite sports. The tragic death of Olympic cyclist Olivia Podmore in August 2021 further accelerated an overhaul of HPSNZ's policies.

It has committed to greater accountability and transparency around high performance culture, yet now finds itself entwined in a dispute where one of its board members is under fire for allegedly creating an unsafe environment.

RNZ submitted questions to Mitchell's office about whether there were any concerns about Taurua's role as a board member in light of the ongoing dispute, but did not receive a response.

Taurua was appointed to the board of HPSNZ in August 2022.

At the time of the appointment, HPSNZ noted it was "aware" that as coach of the Silver Ferns, Taurua may be conflicted in her role as board director.

"As is standard board practice, Dame Noeline will declare any conflict, and step aside from board discussions and decisions when necessary."

In a statement provided to RNZ last month, HPSNZ board chair Raewyn Lovett said "specific issues that Netball New Zealand is facing are between their organisation and Dame Noeline Taurua".

Lovett added Taurua currently remains a member of the HPSNZ board.