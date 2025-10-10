Burger named as interim Ferns captain

Karin Burger. PHOTO: ODT FILES

The Silver Ferns have named Karin Burger as interim captain and Kelly Jackson as interim vice-captain for the Constellation Cup series and northern tour.

Burger, one of the team’s most experienced and respected players, will lead the side as they prepare to take on Australia before heading to Scotland and England.

Jackson steps into the vice-captaincy role, reflecting her experience and leadership within the team environment.

Interim Silver Ferns head coach Yvette McCausland-Durie said both Burger and Jackson embodied the values and standards expected of Silver Ferns leaders.

"Karin is a natural leader who sets the tone through her work ethic, competitiveness, and unwavering commitment to the team," McCausland-Durie said.

"She brings real connection to the group and has a great ability to support and challenge in equal measure.

"Kelly has continued to impress with her maturity and presence on and off the court. Together, they’ll provide strong and balanced leadership for this campaign."

McCausland-Durie also highlighted the importance of the wider leadership group, which includes Burger, Jackson, Kate Heffernan, Grace Nweke and now Elisapeta Toeava, who has been added to the group for the upcoming series.

"Leadership within the Silver Ferns is shared, and this group plays a crucial role in driving standards and ensuring alignment across the team," she said.

"It’s really exciting to have Elisapeta join the leadership team. She brings a unique energy and perspective, and her voice will add real value to the group alongside Karin, Kelly, Kate and Grace."

The Silver Ferns will face Australia in the Constellation Cup series on October 17, 22, 26 and 29 before heading to Scotland and England as part of their northern tour. — Allied Media