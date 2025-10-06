Silver Ferns name Constellation Cup side

Amelia Walmsley returns to the Silver Ferns in the only change from last month's Taini Jamison series against South Africa. Photo: Getty Images

A 14-strong Silver Ferns squad has been named for the series against Australia, where New Zealand will attempt to put coaching dramas aside and defend the Constellation Cup.

There is just one change to the squad that was named for last month's Taini Jamison series against South Africa.

Amelia Walmsley has been named, after a standout campaign with the New Zealand U21 side at the Netball World Youth Cup in Gibraltar, where the side finished second.

She replaces Filda Vui, who made her Silver Ferns debut last month.

Kate Burley, Tayla Earle and Saviour Tui were not selected but might get a chance when the Silver Ferns head to the UK next month to play Scotland and England.

Netball New Zealand over the weekend announced that Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua will be sidelined for the remainder of the 2025 season following failed attempts at mediation last week.

Yvette McCausland-Durie stepped in as interim coach for the Taini Jamison series and will continue in that role for the rest of the year.

McCausland-Durie welcomed the mix of experience and emerging players in the squad.

"The Constellation Cup is always a fiercely contested series and we've selected a squad capable of rising to the challenge. We believe this group can push the Diamonds hard across all four Tests," McCausland-Durie said.

"Bringing Amelia into the group is a real statement about our confidence in her development. Her performances in Gibraltar showed she can handle pressure on the global stage, and we look forward to seeing her back in the Silver Ferns dress."

The Silver Ferns lifted the Constellation Cup for just the third time last year after beating the world champions 3-1.

Rotating captains were used during the South Africa series. An announcement on Silver Ferns captain and vice-captain will be made by the end of camp.

The Silver Ferns will assemble tomorrow for a training camp 7-11 October before travelling to Australia for the series opener in Melbourne on 17 October.

Silver Ferns squad for the Constellation Cup:

Shooters: Grace Nweke, Amelia Walmsley, Georgia Heffernan, Martina Salmon

Midcourters: Elisapeta Toeava, Maddy Gordon, Kate Heffernan, Kimiora Poi, Mila Reulu-Buchanan

Defenders: Kelly Jackson, Parris Mason, Carys Stythe, Karin Burger, Catherine Hall

Constellation Cup schedule

17 October - John Cain Arena, Melbourne

22 October - Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

26 October - Globox Arena, Hamilton

29 October - Wolfbrook Arena, Christchurch