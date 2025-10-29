Silver Ferns edged in dying seconds of decider

Silver Ferns centre Kate Heffernan looks at her options with the ball as Kate Maloney defends her during the fourth Constellation Cup test in Christchurch tonight. Photo: Getty Images

Christchurch netball fans got their money’s worth after the Constellation Cup went down to a series decider tonight.

And it was the Australian Diamonds that reaped the rewards of the new format to snatch the Constellation Cup, winning the series decider 12-11.

Earlier in the night, the Silver Ferns won test four 62-57 which forced the 14-minute series decider for the first time.

The Diamonds won the opening two tests in Australia, but the Silver Ferns responded to win the latter two tests on home soil.

Technically it is Australia’s first win on New Zealand soil since 2021 and handed coach Stacey Marinkovich just her second victory in New Zealand since taking over as head coach.

The decider, played across two seven-minute halves, started strong for the Silver Ferns going up 3-0.

But the Diamonds responded to level quickly and then got themselves in front to lead 7-5 at the half time.

The Silver Ferns were forced to manage several midcourters who started to cramp, leading to rotating substitutions.

Momentum swung yet again with Australia as the visitors crept out to a four-goal lead.

The Silver Ferns fought for everything as Mila Reuelu-Buchanan picked up a critical tip to guide the Silver Ferns back 11-11.

But the Diamonds were smart, eating up time on the clock to win 12-11.

It ended on a deflating note with what appeared to be a serious injury to Diamonds defender Sunday Aryang.

Earlier the Silver Ferns benefited from a massive second half to win the fourth test.

They struggled to get ball in the first half and trailed 17-12 at the first break and 33-27 at halftime.

Diamonds’ shooters Sophie Garbin and Kiera Austin started to find their groove, offloading to each other and dominated the back space.

The Diamonds attackers were patient waiting for their shooters to roll off and pop at the last second to create the space.

Georgia Heffernan sighted Grace Nweke on the first second and gave a nice ball off to her shooter.

Her sister, Kate, let go of another long feed — which worked so well in the third test — from the transverse line to Nweke on the next play.

When they looked in early, things started to flow for the Silver Ferns.

It just seemed too easy for the Diamonds who were in cruise control in the opening half.

Young Catherine Hall was injected at goal defence and lifted the defensive end, bringing Kelly Jackson into the game more.

They combined in a massive effort for the Silver Ferns and helped level the score 37-37 midway through the third quarter.

Maddy Gordon, who shifted to wing attack, offered more punch and created depth on the feed.

There was more fight from the Silver Ferns and urgency as they fought for everything.

But the Diamonds weathered the storm and remained calm to lead 46-43 at the break.

Jackson’s reach blocked consecutive shots and Hall cleaned up to come back within one.

They pressured a held ball to level and Jackson banked yet another rebound for the Silver Ferns to go up by three.

Momentum swung in the Silver Ferns favour as they led 57-51 and stormed home to win the fourth test.