Silence around stand-down 'frustrating'

Yvonne Willering. Photo: Getty Images

Former Silver Ferns coach Yvonne Willering says the silence surrounding the controversial standing down of Dame Noeline Taurua has been frustrating and the New Zealand Netball Players' Association seems to only be focussed on one group of players.

Taurua will fight her case for reinstatement today with a meeting scheduled with Netball New Zealand in what will be an attempt to finally break the Silver Ferns coaching stand-off.

RNZ has learnt that several past Silver Ferns have put references forward in support of her.

Netball New Zealand dropped a bombshell three weeks ago when it announced that Taurua and her coaching cohort would be stood down for the series against South Africa.

A day after the news broke, former Silver Ferns great Laura Langman described it as the "saddest day in NZ netball history".

With the Silver Ferns due to head into their next camp on October 6, the clock is ticking to find a resolution between the popular coach, the Players' Association and the national body.

The Silver Ferns meet world No 1 Australia in the Constellation Cup starting on October 17.

Yvette McCausland-Durie and Liana Leota stepped in as interim coaches for the South Africa series, which the Silver Ferns won three-nil.

RNZ understands the pair have been asked to be on standby for the Australia series in the event Taurua does not come back on board.

The issues trace back to a training camp in January.

Following the tour, two players approached the NZ Netball Players' Association on behalf of a larger group of up to seven players, who raised concerns about Taurua's leadership and communication style.

Players alleged the environment had become "psychologically unsafe" and an independent review later highlighted "significant issues" within the Silver Ferns environment.

Willering told RNZ's Morning Report programme to day that association seemed to be only focussed on one side of the playing group.

"The Players' Association looks after the players, although I think at the moment they are looking after probably more so the players that have laid the complaint, rather than the Silver Ferns as a whole.

"…I find it interesting that the Players' Association, who brought these issues to Netball New Zealand, they haven't spoken out at all… no one has spoken and it's frustrating."

Willering said the silence from a number of parties had been unhelpful.

"Everyone has been silent - Netball New Zealand has been silent, Players' Association, High Performance Sport New Zealand and there's a PR firm that's been involved in the whole situation as well."

Willering said it should have been resolved months ago.

"Why has it taken so long to actually come to some decision and now I think Netball New Zealand have been forced to make a decision. …this should not have gone that long and shouldn't actually have been done through the media."

On Sunday night, Silver Fern Grace Nweke made it clear where she stood on the future of the embattled coach.

Nweke, who was acting captain for the final test against South Africa in Invercargill, spoke during the post-match presentations.

"Noels [Noeline Taurua] if you're listening we love you and we miss you and we want you back here, you've done so much for this group and the work you've done this whole year, you deserve to here and we want you back Noels," Nweke said.

Willering said Nweke would have seen it as an opportunity to speak up for the Silver Ferns who support Taurua.

"I think it has actually forced Netball New Zealand to have some honest conversations and really work to resolve these issues because you've got a situation now where they are going to go through to the Constellation Cup with these interim coaches, and if that's going to happen I think there is going to be another outburst and I think everyone concerned wants to have an outcome."

Willering said there were not enough support structures in place for coaches.

"In a way she [Dame Noeline Taurua] is quite in isolation, so yeah, I've been supporting her and it's a very difficult time for her when she doesn't know whether she's going to get her team back."

Willering, who is in regular contact with Taurua, told Morning Report she still wanted the job.

"In spite of everything that's happened she still believes in the structures she's put in place and she really wants to finish off what she's started there so it's got to be addressed."

Willering believed Taurua still had a lot to give.

"Don't tell me that suddenly she has come to an end when I know she is not old school - she certainly changes according to the players generations."