Prime Minister Christopher Luxon confirms 2026 election date

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. Photo: RNZ

The 2026 election will be held on November 7, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon announced today.



Luxon made the announcement at National's first caucus meeting of the year today in Christchurch.

The prime minister says National has done a lot in the last two years, but more hard work was ahead of them.

He says Kiwis will have to weigh up what government they want in a "volatile world".

Luxon said people could expect further affordable housing, infrastructure and community growth with National in power.

He said National was "very proud" of what they had achieved so far, and they had shown they could work with New Zealand First and Act, and were open to doing so again.

"The most important thing is we want to maximise the National Party vote."

He said National inherited a mess after a Labour-led government, but a lot of signs were pointing to a recovery.

Managing the economy as the "responsible grown-ups in the room" was a priority, he said.