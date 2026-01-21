Dunedin campervan attack earns woman night in cells

Dunedin Central Police Station. Photo: ODT Files

A woman denied a ride to Balclutha by police ended up spending the night in the cells instead after allegedly attacking a nearby campervan.

The 45-year-old showed up at the Dunedin Central Police Station at 12.30am this morning to ask for a lift back home in Balclutha, Sergeant Simon Reay, of Dunedin, said.

Officers denied her request, and in response, the woman headed over to the nearby Woolworths carpark and began punching and kicking a campervan.

Police headed over and arrested her for disorderly behaviour, Sgt Reay said.

She was held in police custody overnight and was charged with breaching bail, disorderly behaviour and resisting police.

The woman would appear in Dunedin District Court today.

