Red warnings issued for north as rain pummels much of NZ

MetService has this morning issued red heavy rain warnings for parts of the North Island, saying there is a threat to life from "significant flooding".

The forecaster has issued its highest-level warning for Northland, Coromandel Peninsula, Bay of Plenty and parts of Gisborne.

It said a further 120mm of rain was expected to fall in Northland in coming hours on top of what had already fallen, and there would be localised downpours from this afternoon.

MetService says the upgraded warning brings a threat to life from dangerous river conditions, significant flooding and slips.

"Conditions will disrupt travel, make some roads impassable, and isolate communities."

It comes after flooding cut off highway access to the Coromandel town of Whitianga this morning, and there are many slips and local road closures in the area.

Forecasters earlier today warned that the worst of the weather was yet to come.

MetService said a low-pressure system originating from the tropics was moving towards New Zealand, bringing the heavy rain.

Elsewhere, orange heavy rain warnings are in place for Tasman, Auckland and parts of Gisborne; heavy rain watches have been issued for Waikato, Waitomo, Taupō, Tasman, Nelson, Buller and Grey Districts, Canterbury and Westland; and strong wind watches are in place for Auckland, Waikato, Coromandel Peninsula, Waitomo and Taupō.

Whitianga flooding

Local car mechanic Peter Johnson told RNZ the flooding was on the outskirts and hadn't reached Whitianga town yet.

"We're pretty resilient, we're used to this sort of thing," he said.

"When it's heavy rain like this the road does get flooded from time to time."

He expected the flooding to get worse.

"High tide's not until 10 o'clock this morning, so the tide is still coming in. The flood's going to get worse."

Johnson said he had seem some trucks drive through the floodwaters, but he warned those in cars not to risk it.

"I would just advise people on the northern and southern side of Whitianga, don't bother trying to get through because it's too deep."

Area hit very hard

Emergency Management and Recovery Minister Mark Mitchell said he was most worried about Northland and Ōakura and the surrounding areas as "they're basically fully saturated in terms of the ground... and we've got more coming".

He said the areas had been hit "very hard, lots of slips", and contractors were working to open roads and get access for people.

He urged people to think about their safety and said they should be prepared to leave if necessary, advising them to "have a grab bag ready to go".

"If you want to move, now is the time to do it."

Mitchell said it was to anticipate how much water there would be or where it was going to hit, adding that weather warnings and watches were "not a perfect science".

"I get reports and updates every day of warnings, watches, thunderstorms, possible thunderstorms... everyone tries to be as vigilant as they can... but it's not a perfect science."

Northland Civil Defence Emergency Management group controller Jenny Calder said they were expecting severe downpours in the region later today and through the early hours of tomorrow.

She said they were most worried about the east coast which was hit on Sunday by heavy downpours - "it's eastern areas that we are still quite concerned with".

Northland had all agencies prepared, she said: "Fire and Emergency, police, St John - everyone is all ready to go".

- RNZ/Allied Media