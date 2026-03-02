Charges laid over sinking of HMNZS Manawanui

The Manawanui ran aground in Samoa in October 2024. Photo: Profile Boats / supplied

Charges have been laid in relation to the loss of Royal New Zealand Navy vessel HMNZS Manawanui, off the coast of Samoa in October 2024.

Three naval officers face a court martial.

One officer faces a charge of negligently causing a ship to be lost and a second faces a charge of negligently permitting a ship to be lost.

A third officer faces a charge of negligently permitting a ship to be lost, or in the alternative, negligently failing to perform a duty. In addition, the third officer faces a charge of negligently failing to perform a duty.

The New Zealand Defence Force would not comment before legal proceedings begin.