Monday, 2 March 2026

Charges laid over sinking of HMNZS Manawanui

    The Manawanui ran aground in Samoa in October 2024. Photo: Profile Boats / supplied
    Charges have been laid in relation to the loss of Royal New Zealand Navy vessel HMNZS Manawanui, off the coast of Samoa in October 2024.

    Three naval officers face a court martial.

    One officer faces a charge of negligently causing a ship to be lost and a second faces a charge of negligently permitting a ship to be lost.

    A third officer faces a charge of negligently permitting a ship to be lost, or in the alternative, negligently failing to perform a duty. In addition, the third officer faces a charge of negligently failing to perform a duty.

    The New Zealand Defence Force would not comment before legal proceedings begin.

    RNZ