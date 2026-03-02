Charges laid over sinking of HMNZS Manawanui

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Charges have been laid in relation to the loss of Royal New Zealand Navy vessel HMNZS Manawanui, off the coast of Samoa in October 2024.
Three naval officers face a court martial.
One officer faces a charge of negligently causing a ship to be lost and a second faces a charge of negligently permitting a ship to be lost.
A third officer faces a charge of negligently permitting a ship to be lost, or in the alternative, negligently failing to perform a duty. In addition, the third officer faces a charge of negligently failing to perform a duty.
The New Zealand Defence Force would not comment before legal proceedings begin.