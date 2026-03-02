Cop avoids disciplinary action after allegedly kidnapping ex-wife

File photo: Getty Images

The police watchdog has criticised police for not disciplining an officer who allegedly kidnapped his ex-wife.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) released a summary of a police investigation into the officer, overseen by the authority, on Monday.

The investigation centred on allegations the officer possessed child exploitation material and committed family harm against both his ex-wife and ex-partner.

"The police investigation found there was insufficient evidence to substantiate the allegation that the officer was ever in possession of objectionable material. Additionally, the investigation determined that there was insufficient evidence to charge the officer with assaulting his ex-partner.

"However, the investigation did find that there was sufficient evidence to charge the officer with kidnapping, assaulting and threatening his ex-wife."

The incidents occurred over several years while they were married, the IPCA said.

"The kidnapping related to an occasion in 2015 in which the officer prevented his ex-wife from leaving her bedroom. Police ultimately decided to charge the officer with a threatening act, due to any potential assault charge being time-barred."

The IPCA agreed with the police's decision to charge the officer, but said it "expected disciplinary proceedings to follow".

"The officer appeared in court and later completed diversion for the charge. Following the proceedings, police indicated that they would not continue with an employment process for the officer, essentially because the incidents occurred before he became a police officer.

"We disagreed with police, confirming with them that the kidnapping occurred while the officer was in fact employed by police and that he also acknowledged a criminal offence through the diversion process at the same time."

The authority said the officer met with the "employment decisionmaker" to respond to the concerns raised.

"During the meeting, police concluded that the officer's actions did not warrant any disciplinary action. The process was formally concluded without the Authority being given an opportunity to comment on the outcome.

"The Authority subsequently expressed concern to police about the outcome, but acknowledges that ultimately, that is a matter for police as the employer."

Assistant Commissioner Tusha Penny said in a statement to RNZ the matter was investigated by police's National Integrity Unit, independently of the officer's district.

"Investigators found no evidence to support the claim of possession of child exploitation material.

"With regards to the allegations of family harm, the matter was put before police's Criminal Charging Advisory Panel, and on their recommendation the officer was subsequently charged with a threatening act. He completed diversion for the charge."

District staff also sought advice around conducting an employment investigation.

"The advice received was that because the officer was not employed at the time of the offending, police could not carry out an investigation.

"A senior member of staff instead had an expectation-setting meeting with the officer."

The officer remained employed by police.