NZ 'not in a position to judge' US-Israeli attacks - PM

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. Photo: RNZ

The Prime Minister says only the US and Israel have the intelligence to back up their attacks on Iran - and New Zealand won't be asking to see it.

Christopher Luxon was asked if he believed the attacks were a breach of international law in his weekly post-Cabinet media conference Monday afternoon.

"Issues of legality [are] for Israel and the US to talk to because we're not party to that information or that intelligence they may have," he said.

Luxon went on to say it wasn't guaranteed New Zealand would ever see this intelligence - and his government would not be asking to see it.

"We've had a long standing commitment under successive governments that any actions that stop Iran from getting a nuclear weapon is a good thing, any actions that take to stop them from sponsoring terrorism is a good thing, any actions that stops them from killing their own people is a good thing.

"This is not a good regime and that has been a long standing position of New Zealand governments under different administrations."

Asked if New Zealand's support for "any actions" extended to "carpet bombing" Iran, Luxon made several attempts at answering the question before repeating his earlier lines.

"We've long supported actions under our governments, under successive political parties, that actually stop Iran from getting nuclear weapons.

"There have been endless rounds of diplomacy where Iran has flagrantly disregarded international law with respect to nuclear weapons programmes. That has not worked."

Luxon was asked if New Zealand's support for "any actions" extended to the bombing of a girls' school that - according to reports by the BBC - killed at least 153 people.

"That is up to them [the US and Israel] to present what has happened there because I'm not in a position to judge that from sitting in New Zealand."

Asked to clarify if he meant to say he couldn't make a judgement call if a children's school being bombed was a good or bad thing, Luxon said civilians should be protected.

"We want to make sure that any action is consistent with international law but we also need Israel and the US to explain their actions and their understanding of that event and that is for them to explain."

The coalition has condemned the Iranian regime, focusing its criticism on the regime's killing of civilians and pursuit of its nuclear programme.

The New Zealand government's criticism has not extended to the United States and Israel's actions, even after former Prime Minister Helen Clark said they clearly breached international law.

Asked if the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade had advised the government on the legality of the US and Israel's attacks, Luxon said he couldn't comment.

In terms of advice he had received from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Luxon said he couldn't go into it.

"I just can't comment on that. Cabinet rules preclude me from doing so."

Hard 'no' from Labour on supporting the US and Israel's attacks

Fronting reporters shortly after the post-Cabinet briefing, Labour leader Chris Hipkins was asked if his party supported the actions of the US and Israel.

"No," he said.

Hipkins said he had been taken aback by Luxon's language around New Zealand supporting "all actions" to stop Iran from developing nuclear weapons.

"I was somewhat shocked to see that comment...that does not reflect the position that successive New Zealand governments have taken.

"Successive New Zealand governments have expressed significant concern about the Iranian regime but that does not justify any action, particularly when it breaches international law."

Hipkins said New Zealand should, as it had in the past, stand up for its values and international law.

"When it came to the invasion of Iraq, New Zealand stood apart from what was a lot of international support for that action, and said no we did not think that was the right thing to do and I think we should do so here as well."

Hipkins said there was "never a justification for killing school children".

"International rules still matter. New Zealand has been very clear and consistent in its position of condemning the actions of the Iranian government and that's been across successive governments.

"But that doesn't justify simply ripping up the international rule book. There's a need for a return to diplomacy, a return to international institutions. This is why bodies like the United Nations were established in the first place."

Hipkins said if he were prime minister, he would be asking for New Zealand's Five Eyes partners for more information about the situation.