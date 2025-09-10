Dunedin woman charged after allegedly threatening teen on TikTok

A TikTok livestream has landed a Dunedin woman in hot water after she allegedly threatened to headbutt a teenager during the recording.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said police received a report of the threat being made through the social media platform.

A 31-year-old woman had threatened to "headbutt and kick" a 19-year-old woman, while she was live on TikTok, Sgt Lee alleged.

The woman admitted the offending to police and was charged with speaking threateningly.

She was bailed to appear in the Dunedin District Court at a later date, Sgt Lee said.

