Wheels come off Dunedin cycleway as Radich swings vote

Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich. Photo: ODT Files

A contentious Dunedin cycleway project has been axed by the mayor’s casting vote during a high-drama council meeting.

Mayor Jules Radich’s casting vote was required after councillors today voted 7-7 on whether to scrap the Albany St Connection Project, which included installing a cycleway and the removal of dozens of carparks near the University of Otago.

Local business owners have slated the project with some saying the Dunedin City Council failed to fully consult on the project design, scale and timing of roadworks.

The project aimed to provide a safe walking and cycling connection between the shared Te Aka Ōtākou harbour path, Dunedin’s tertiary area and the CBD and was timed to align with the resealing of Albany St.

The proposal to remove 48 carparks for the project was ‘‘unacceptable’’ and the council needed to return to an overall plan for the tertiary precinct which included the community’s needs, Mr Radich said.

A mode-shift away from vehicles should be made with public support, not imposed, and it was inappropriate to force significant changes for cycleways, he said.

Mr Radich said he did not believe ‘‘speculation’’ about Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency removing $1.5million in co-funding from the project if it was delayed again.

Cr David Benson-Pope said continuing the Albany St project was a ‘‘no-brainer’’ and a significant amount of work had already been completed.

Albany St business people (from left) Neeraj Kumar, of A+ Burgers, Sharleen Smith, of Eureka Cafe and Bar, Selina Ling, of Formosa Delight, Jason Kim, of Sushi Station, and Geri Chen, of The Flying Squid, were among those who voiced concerns about consultation on a proposed cycleway project in the street. Photo: Gregor Richardson

‘‘Let's stop desperately digging for reasons not to make a coordinated, rational decision, and let's get this project underway so it can be done with a minimum of disruption.’’

Cr Steve Walker said he was tired of cycleways and pedestrian safety being a ‘‘whipping boy’’.

‘‘Don't be surprised if the NZTA starts to start walking away from this city,’’ he said.

‘‘We'll just simply be seen as not a reliable partner and guess what, there's a lot of willing partners out there across the motu.’’

Cr Brent Weatherall said the project was overengineered and had been on ‘‘shaky ground’’.

He said he wanted simpler traffic calming measures in the area and more carparks created.

Cr Cherry Lucas said affected property owners were ‘‘resigned’’ to the project.

Concerns about NZTA funding were a ‘‘red herring’’ and should not be the deciding factor in council decision making, she said.

Cr Jim O’Malley, who had stepped back from the motion on the Albany Street Connection Project, called for Mr Radich to remove himself from the discussion as well, saying the mayor’s public statements critical of consultation potentially exposed the council to judicial review.

Council legal adviser Michael Garbett said Mr Radich’s comments were on council procedure and there was no indication on conflict.

How they voted

That the Council does not support the proposed changes to traffic and parking controls associated with the Albany Street Connection project.

For (7): Crs Bill Acklin, Carmen Houlahan, Cherry Lucas, Lee Vandervis, Brent Weatherall, Andrew Whiley, Mayor Jules Radich.

Against (7): Crs Sophie Barker, David Benson-Pope, Christine Garey, Kevin Gilbert, Marie Laufiso, Mandy Mayhem, Steve Walker.

Cr Jim O’Malley sat back from the discussion and vote.

Passed 8-7 on Mr Radich’s casting vote.