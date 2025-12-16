Rock lobster catch set to rise; reserve next steps decided

ODT GRAPHIC

The tide appears to be coming in at the right time for the Otago rock lobster industry as its catch is set to increase and it has been allowed to resubmit on a contentious marine reserve.

A High Court decision from last Friday was released yesterday which said five of the six marine reserves first proposed in 2023 would go ahead. The six reserves are between Oamaru and the Catlins.

Some next steps have been decided upon for Te Umukōau Marine Reserve, which was described yesterday as a highly productive area by the rock lobster industry.

Otago Rock Lobster Industry Association executive officer Chanel Gardner said the decision by the High Court resolved the association’s judicial review of the proposed Te Umukōau Marine Reserve between Moeraki and Waikouaiti.

Chanel Gardner. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

She said the court had approved an agreed outcome recognising the Minister of Conservation erred in failing to consult the association and other affected parties on a proposed boundary amendment intended to address impacts on the commercial rock lobster fishery.

"As a result, the decision to establish Te Umukōau Marine Reserve has been set aside for limited reconsideration, focused solely on the boundary of that reserve and subject to further targeted consultation."

The settlement confirmed the other five marine reserves in the network would proceed as intended and were not affected by this outcome.

The association had long accepted marine reserves as part of a broader approach to protecting marine ecosystems, Ms Gardner said.

"This case was not about opposing marine protection, but about ensuring that decisions, particularly those involving highly specific reef systems, are made carefully, lawfully and with the benefit of complete information.

"This proceeding did not delay marine protection or weaken it. It corrected a failure of process so that a permanent conservation decision is lawful, informed and capable of enduring. That is how you build marine protection that lasts."

The Department of Conservation (Doc) said in a statement it welcomed the resolution of the judicial review of decisions for the six new marine reserves.

The targeted consultation for the remaining reserve would be about its boundary, with the association, other relevant objectors, environmental NGOs and Fish Mainland as participants in the proceedings, and Kāi Tahu, it said.

Doc said it would work with parties on any boundary amendments to Te Umukōau Marine Reserve and would provide advice to the Minister of Conservation on the outcomes of this process.

"We will now continue with the order in council and gazettal process for the five other marine reserves, which are likely to be completed in the first half of 2026."

The remainder of the marine protected area network consists of five type 2 marine protected areas, where some forms of fishing would be prohibited, and a kelp protection area. These will be considered by the Minister for Oceans and Fisheries under the Fisheries Act.

Yesterday, Minister of Fisheries Shane Jones announced he was consulting on an increase in the allowed catch for the Otago rock lobster fishery.

Mr Jones said the proposal was to increase the total allowable catch by 24.1 tonnes, going from 137.5 tonnes to 161.6 tonnes, an increase of 17.5%.

The increase in catch would create an economic benefit of up to $1.85 million.

Submissions to increase the catch close on January 28.