Helmet saved cyclist from more serious injury: police

A Dunedin cyclist who crashed and flew into the windscreen of a car avoided a traumatic head injury thanks to the helmet he was wearing, police say.

The 19-year-old was riding his bike very fast while ‘‘hugging’’ the centre line of Mount Cargill Rd, Upper Junction, at 5pm yesterday when he clipped the side of a truck towing a woodchipper, Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said.

He then flew into the air and crashed into the windscreen of the car travelling behind the truck.

‘‘The helmet he was wearing cracked in two places, but it has saved him from what could have been a lot more serious head injuries,’’ Sgt Lee said.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said they treated one patient at the scene and transported them to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition.

