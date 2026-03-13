Otago students struggle to pay rent amid loan payment delays

Photo: ODT Files

Stressed out students are struggling to pay rent, buy food and take the bus to class because their student loan applications are still not processed, weeks after courses began.

But the Ministry of Social Development, which runs StudyLink, said nearly all the applications made before its cut off date have been approved - and it's tracking better than last year.

An Otago University student, who didn't want to be named, applied for her student loan before December 16, which StudyLink's website said was a very important date: "It's a date students just can't miss, it allows us to manage the volume of applications and help them get organised for the start of their study year."

But she has still not received her loan payments.

"My savings are not gonna last that long, it's really tough," she said.

"I'm flatting this year, which means I need to obviously constantly make payments for ... rent, and power ... not having a steady income from allowance or loan, it's just been really tough."

Her mum Louise said her daughter had been without income for about three weeks, since the Jobseeker hardship grant she got over summer stopped.

"She's very, very stressed," she said.

"Currently we are supporting her financially, which again is quite stressful on us as well."

Her daughter's application had been in "final processing" for three weeks, she said.

"From what I believe or understand, everything has been done at our end and everything has been done at their end, they've got all the information they need.

"So what is this hold up?"

She was one of many parents and students in a social media group sharing their frustration about the delays and problems getting through to Studylink on the phone.

Amelia Bethell, who's studying at the University of Auckland, applied on 14 January - later than the date Studylink was pushing for - because she had heard applications had quietened down by then, and it might get processed faster.

She had heard nothing since.

"After two months of calling, I finally got through to them on Wednesday and pretty much they said, 'oh, it looks like your documents just haven't been sent off, they're sitting here, they've been sitting here since you sent them'.

"And they said they would put them through to process them."

Studylink then asked her to resend some documents, she said.

Bethell felt lucky to have a scholarship that pays for her student accommodation, and a fees-free course, but she was struggling with day to day living costs.

"If I miss getting ... a packed lunch from my halls, then I don't eat all day because I can't afford to just go and get food," she said.

"My parents have been trying to send me just little bits that they can so I can catch the bus to go to my classes and to get home."

But that was not easy for them, she said.

"My family's a low-income family and it's taking the money away from them, helping support my sister and my brother that live with them."

Other students in her hall were worried about being kicked out of university because they could not pay their fees, Bethell said.

Most applications complete - StudyLink

The Ministry's centralised services general manager, Paula Ratahi O'Neill, said students who applied by 16 December should "overwhelmingly" have had their applications wrapped up.

"A total of 87.5% of these applications have now been finalised. Completion peaks at between 88% and 90% each year because some students may submit an application but not complete it," she said.

It was still working on about a third of applications made after 16 December.

On both counts, that was a better track record than last year, Ratahi O'Neill said.

"Processing of all applications is ahead of last year, with more completed, despite receiving more applications than last year. Around 11,000 more students have applied for student support compared to last year."

Ratahi O'Neill said StudyLink's still receiving thousands of applications each week, and staff have been working overtime since October to support more students.

She confirmed students would be backpaid, and said anyone who's struggling students should contact them.

Student associations advocating for students

Victoria University Students' Association president Aidan Donoghue said up to fifteen students had been in touch this academic year struggling with Studylink delays meaning they can't pay their fees.

"We've been advocating within the university, pleading the case ... and the university's very receptive, and they're very understanding of it not being within the students' control, and have set up some more links to have representatives from Studylink be at campus, particularly during O-week, to get things sorted in person."

Other student associations had also seen an increase in students reporting StudyLink application delays.

They acknowledged there were a number of factors at play, including application dates, and waiting for universities to verify students' studies and grades.