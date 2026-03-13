Second meningococcal case in Dunedin student community

Photo: ODT Files

A second case of meningococcal disease has been reported in the Dunedin student community, Health New Zealand says.

On Tuesday, the University of Otago confirmed a case of the disease within its student community.

National Public Health Service medical officer of health Dr John Eastwood said close contacts had been identified and offered antibiotic and vaccination protection.

The first case was an Otago Polytechnic student who was a resident at Te Pā Tauira. They tested positive for the disease and have been receiving care at Dunedin Hospital since last Saturday.

The disease is caused by a bacterial infection and can lead to or permanent disability including deafness.

"The National Public Health Service has worked closely with the tertiary education facilities the cases attend and determined that the risk of meningococcal disease in the community or among other students and staff remains low, as the infection is only passed on when people have close or prolonged contact with a case," Eastwood said.

The Meningitis Foundation said it was critical the student community were aware of the risks and avoided sharing drinks and vapes, and monitored closely for any symptoms which could be similar to the common cold.

They included a stiff and sore neck, sensitivity to light, a severe headache, aching sore joints, and vomiting.

The MenACWY and MenB vaccines are free for ages 13 to 25 years old in their first year of close living situations including boarding school hostels, university halls and prisons.

