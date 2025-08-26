'One last gasp': Wild weather to blow fine spell away

A settled spell bringing warm, sunny days to much of the country looks set to be short-lived, as winter is about to blow it away with “one last gasp”.

MetService said a large Southern Ocean low bearing down would sweep away the fine weather starting the last week of winter.

MetService meteorologist Silvia Martino said that from Wednesday, "the see-saw tips back to wet and windy weather".

Martino said while areas in the north and east of the North Island could expect showers to start the week, fine and frosty weather would dominate around the rest of the country.

"Daytime temperatures also start to climb as the week goes by, getting into the high teens for many places from Wednesday onwards.

“Unfortunately for those looking forward to milder spring days, this warm spell will be short-lived – winter still has one last gasp for us, as chillier air sweeps back up the country on Friday."

Earth Sciences New Zealand (formerly Niwa) said the Southern Ocean low would send “multiple waves” of rain and wind to New Zealand from the middle of this week until early next week.

Earth Sciences said the weather system would bring plenty of showers, especially for the western parts of both islands.

MetService said windy conditions would move up the country from Wednesday.

“Severe Weather Watches or Warnings may be issued as we get closer to the event,” Martino said.

Lower temperatures behind the front on Friday could bring snow to elevated parts of the South Island, possibly affecting higher roads and stations.

- Allied Media