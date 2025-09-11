Burnt-out old Dunedin hospital for sale

A derelict former Dunedin hospital is on the market, billed as a high-profile redevelopment opportunity.

Glamis Hospital, a former rest-home located at 28 Montpellier St, Dunedin Central, has been abandoned since 2011 and has become a magnet for vandals, illegal dumping and rats.

The property was listed today, with a deadline sale closing September 30, by NZ Property Solutions director Denise Casey.

It was being sold ‘‘as is, where is — a structure in dereliction, which now provides a canvas brimming with possibility’’.

Ms Casey told the Otago Daily Times it was a ‘‘unique’’ site — both for its position above the city and the condition of the building.

The building had deteriorated severely since 2011, especially after two suspicious fires which gutted it in 2017 and 2018.

Other suspicious fires have been reported at the site over the years, including when furniture was set alight on November 2023.

Ms Casey said it was a great opportunity for redevelopment and she had already fielded several calls from property developers.

‘‘There will certainly be some obstacles by way of possibly removing the existing structure,’’ she said.

‘‘Possibly someone will have more vision . . . and look to sort of remedy what's there.

‘‘But I'd imagine developers will look at it as a development opportunity to build some really high-end homes.’’

Council records show the property is owned by Pik Yin Loke, a family member of previous owner and late Malaysian businessman Leng Seak Loke, who intended to turn it into a student boarding house.

In 2018, the ODT reported Mr Loke was in Malaysia in poor health and he died in 2024.

Rating valuations from 2022 show it had capital value of $1,200,000, which was the value of the land — the value of improvements was $0.

