Veteran netballers refuse to pay fine for skipping game against school

Evelyn Boath.

Issie’s Team is one of the most well-known netball teams in the Selwyn district.

Their oldest player is 74 and their average age is in the late 50s.

The Lincoln side plays in Selwyn Netball’s social 2 grade. But there is a problem.

Selwyn Netball has issued the Lincoln club with a $50 default fee – essentially a fine – for Issie’s deciding not to play a “friendly” against Rolleston College B during a bye round in July.

The school team plays in the premier 3 competition – a very competitive grade at a speed which is, with respect, light years faster than what Issie’s are used to.

Lincoln and Issie’s are not having a bar of the fine.

They have refused to pay it and are in the process of sending a complaint to Selwyn Netball over the way the matter has been handled.

Lincoln club president Evelyn Boath said the players were worried about playing against Rolleston College and decided to forfeit the game because of health and safety concerns.

“The women quite rightly said they were very apprehensive and felt that they couldn’t play because the age difference was so significant,” she said.

Despite alerting Selwyn Netball of their decision not to play and the reasons behind it, the club was still fined $50 for defaulting the game. They received a fine invoice that same day.

Said Boath: “They (Selwyn Netball) don’t believe that there was an issue in regards to health and safety.

“And we’re saying, basically, ‘who are you to tell anybody that if they’re concerned about their health and safety?’”

Boath believes the matter could have been handled differently.

“You'd think that we’d all be able to sit down and work it out, however, such is bloody life.”

Selwyn Netball Centre co-ordinator Trinity Lauren said the $50 fine covered the cost of re-assigning umpires and adjusting game schedules.

Clubs are fined $50 prior to 5pm on a Thursday for the default of a Saturday game, and $100 after that time.

Lauren said it was determined there was no greater health and safety risk in the Issie’s-Rolleston College match than any other, particularly with it being a friendly game.

"The decision to allow social 2 teams to play premier 3 teams in friendly matches was made before the season commenced, following careful consideration and consultation with clubs,” said Lauren.

"Lincoln Netball, among others, agreed that this was a fair and appropriate match-up (social 2 teams playing premier 3 teams).

"Health and safety between these two grades was also specifically discussed and considered. It was determined that there was no greater risk than in any other game, particularly as this was a friendly fixture.

"At that meeting, it was also agreed that choosing not to play a friendly match would not be considered sufficient grounds for waiving a default fee. In

line with standard process, the club was subsequently invoiced.”

Boath said she was at the meeting where the decision was made to allow crossover games but could not understand why an exception was unable to be made to allow Lincoln to not pay the fine.

“They’re trying to promote their own values of fair play, respect for others, and then it comes to something like this and they’re just not doing anything to ensure the safety of the players and respect the decision that this is a total mismatch and change it.

“Nothing’s set in concrete, this forum that they have is just a discussion area and then they make decisions for the season, but these decisions are not set in stone, they could easily be moved.

“When you get a situation like that, you'd think anybody in their right mind would say, ‘oh, actually, that is pretty unfair’.”

Said Lauren: “Exemptions are extremely rare and, to our knowledge, have only been granted in circumstances such as a bereavement within the team or their close family members.

“This is a long-standing fee that has been part of our regulations for many years which are reviewed annually.

“If Lincoln does not pay the fine, it will be treated as an unpaid invoice and referred to the board, who will review the matter in accordance with the constitution.”