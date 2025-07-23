Lessons drawn from East Otago lead contamination scare

Photo: ODT Files

First-hand experience of the lead contamination scare in East Otago drinking water has spurred the development of a new course aimed at preventing similar events.

Waikouaiti, Hawkesbury Village and Karitane were affected by high lead level in their water supplies in 2021.

Communication about the contamination was delayed after the initial results were emailed to a Dunedin City Council staff member who was on holiday.

The council supplied free fruit and vegetables as residents expressed anger at public meetings.

Pipes, fittings and tapware leaching lead were the most likely cause of high lead readings at the Waikouaiti Golf Course and Karitane Bowling Club.

The most likely cause of a high reading at the Waikouaiti raw water reservoir was the sample being affected by lead in sediment.

Industry body Water New Zealand has now developed a course aimed at helping prevent future lead contamination

The course was designed by toxicologist Dr Belinda Cridge who helped investigate the causes and effects of the contamination event.

She said the new course, Chemicals in Drinking Water: Lead was developed as a direct response to the East Otago contamination

“This resource is shaped by, and dedicated to, these communities.

“I saw firsthand how communities were affected and the impact that these events can have on households, schools and local businesses.

The course was aimed at providing practical knowledge to water professionals, community and local council leaders. - APL