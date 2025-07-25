New era as official portrait of Aaron Hawkins unveiled

The official photographic portrait of former Mayor Aaron Hawkins was unveiled today.

Shot in the Octagon, the black and white photograph marks the move away from painted portraits of the city's elected leaders.

Councillors in 2023 voted to dump expensive oil paintings in favour of a more cost-effective option.

The black and white portrait of Hawkins by Port Chalmers artist Chris Schmelz cost the city $2800.

That compares to an estimate of $23,000 for a painted likeness to hang beside the portraits of other former mayors.

Previous mayors have had strong reactions to their paintings with Dame Sukhi Turner calling hers "damn awful" and Dave Cull's described as an "awful likeness".

Dame Sukhi insisted on a photographic portrait instead.

Joan Wilson, wife of the late Mr Cull, said her husband wanted a photograph instead of a painting.

Mr Hawkins was photographed in front of Ko te Tūhono in the Octagon.

“When it came to choosing a setting for it, there was a shortlist of one," he said in a statement.

“The arrival of Ko te Tūhono in the Octagon was a special moment during my time as mayor.

"It was the first public art the city had commissioned in well over a decade, and it faces back towards Ōtakou – speaking to the growing strength of the relationship between council and mana whenua in recent years.”

The portrait will be stored at the Dunedin Public Art Gallery until the refurbishment of the Municipal Chambers is complete.

Mr Hawkins served as mayor from 2019 until 2022.