Drink-driver pepper-sprayed during escape bid

Photo: ODT Files

A Dunedin man was pepper-sprayed and bitten by a police dog after kicking off during a routine traffic stop.

The 49-year-old man failed his initial breath test when stopped by police in Bayview Rd at 9.16pm yesterday, Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said.

The man, driving on a zero alcohol licence, was initially compliant.

But when officers told the man to accompany them to the station, he refused and attempted to get back into his vehicle.

He was pepper-sprayed and then tried to flee on foot, Sgt Lee said.

However, the police dog squad was at the scene by that point and he was chased down by a dog.

The man was hauled down to the station where he allegedly refused to give a compulsory breath test and refused to provide a blood sample to police, Sgt Lee said.

The man was taken to hospital to be treated for the dog bite and would appear in Dunedin District Court this morning.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz