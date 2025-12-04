Man pulled from house fire in Sawyers Bay

Photo: ODT files

Firefighters have dragged a man from a house fire in Dunedin's Sawyers Bay tonight.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said emergency services were called to a fire in a single dwelling, in Constant St, about 8pm.

Crews and appliances from Port Chalmers and Ravensbourne responded.

While fighting the fire, a man was discovered inside the smoke-filled house.

He was removed from the building and appeared to be suffering from possible smoke inhalation.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said an ambulance was called to the scene soon after, where the man was found to have minor injuries and was not in need of further treatment.

The fire was not believed to be suspicious.

