Christmas croquet with wonderland vibes

PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

While there was a pink flamingo that could have been used as a croquet mallet, there were no curled-up hedgehogs to be used as balls during the Alice in Wonderland-themed croquet match at the Tainui Croquet Club yesterday. The event was the Corstorphine Baptist Community Trust’s end-of-year party and most of the trust’s staff dressed up as characters from the fantasy world.

Staff at the trust provide residential and community services for more than 200 people with mental health challenges and disabilities.