Dunedin ED location of interest in measles outbreak

Dunedin Hospital emergency department is a location of interest in the measles outbreak. Photo: ODT Files

The Dunedin measles case notified yesterday has been linked to emergency department of the city's hospital.

The number of known measles cases nationally is now 28, of whom 22 are no longer infectious, Health NZ said.

Among new locations of interest published today is an exposure at Dunedin Hospital ED Waiting Room and Triage on Tuesday, November 2 between 1:pm and 2:30pm.

The National Public Health Service was also working to establish any links between the latest measles cases and any known cases or locations of interest.

"While our case investigations including genotyping are continuing, it is highly likely based on our information to date that several of the cases confirmed yesterday can be linked back to the exposure event at Auckland Airport Domestic Terminal on Monday November 17 between 4am and 9:30am."

Anyone who may have been in Auckland Airport Domestic Terminal on that date was urged to monitor for symptoms and follow the advice on the Locations of interest page.

Anyone who developed symptoms of measles, including runny nose, fever, cough, and sore red eyes, and a rash starting at the face, should contact Healthline on 0800 611 116, or their usual healthcare provider. — Allied Media