Firefighters at scene of blaze at Auckland's Westgate Mitre 10

Photo: Googlemaps

Firefighters are responding to a fire at a Mitre 10 hardware store in the Auckland suburb of Westgate.

Emergency services were alerted to the blaze at 6.40pm Saturday, and 17 fire trucks were sent, including three ladder units, a Fire and Emergency spokesperson said.

The building, which is 200 metres long and 80m wide was described as heavily smoke logged.

Fire crews were sent from West Harbour, Kumeū, Te Atatū, Auckland City, Henderson, Parnell, Avondale, Greenhithe, Ellerslie.

An on-duty pharmacist close by said he heard the sirens and fire trucks after 7pm but couldn't see any flames.

The pharmacist said he could see an aerial appliance had its ladder in the air but he couldn't see any water going onto the building.

He counted at least five fire trucks at the scene and said the Mitre 10 Mega was currently closed.

An RNZ video journalist at the scene said the fire looked well contained after 8pm with no major visible smoke or flames.

They said a lot of trucks and personnel were coming and going out of an entry to the timber yard.

"A small amount of smoke is visible coming out of one of the roller doors near a loading dock."